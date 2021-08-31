Elaine Welteroth is leaving The Talk. On Tuesday, it was announced that the 34-year-old journalist and author would be leaving the show after joining as a co-host in January 2021.

"It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented. It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for," Welteroth said in a statement of her time on the program. "I came to The Talk to break out of my own echo chamber and to join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy. I’m proud of how I represented myself and my community. But as I always say: when the music changes, so must your dance!"

Welteroth concluded, "I will miss my talented co-hosts and crew and I wish them the very best. Thanks to all those who tuned in every day. I’m excited to continue these necessary conversations in my work and to share my upcoming creative projects soon."

The Talk executive producers, Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews, also released a statement about Welteroth's exit, "We wish Elaine all the best. We are grateful for her passion, enthusiasm, and insight she brought to the show daily. Her openness and meaningful conversations were attributes we admired and always appreciated."

News of Welteroth's departure from the daytime talk show comes not long after it was announced that Carrie Ann Inaba would be leaving The Talk after serving as a co-host for three seasons.

In July, it was also revealed that Jerry O'Connell would be a new co-host of the show, joining remaining co-hosts Sheryl Underwood and Amanda Kloots.

As for Welteroth, she will continue as a judge of Bravo's Project Runway for season 19.

RELATED CONTENT:

Carrie Ann Inaba Leaves 'The Talk' After 3 Seasons

Jerry O'Connell Opens Up About Co-Hosting 'The Talk'

Jerry O’Connell on Joining 'The Talk' and Anniversary With Rebecca Romijn (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery