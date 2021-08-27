New York City is back and so is fashion in the new supertease for Project Runway! Season 19 of the Bravo fashion competition series premieres on Oct. 14, marking the show's first time without a host.

But there will be no shortage of star power when the series returns. Mentor and previous Project Runway winner Christian Siriano will be there to advise the designers as well as judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth. This season will also feature A-list guest judges, including Gigi Hadid, Taraji P. Henson, Andy Cohen, Billy Porter, Karlie Kloss and more.

The show will feature 16 designers from around the country and even overseas.

This season will have a special Bravo twist with one competition involving the designers making a reunion outfit for cast members from The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of New York City and The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Of course, there's no shortage of tears or drama this season as one contestant leaves Siriano so annoyed, he storms out of the work room.

Project Runway premieres Thursday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Click into the gallery below to see the designers stepping into the workroom.

