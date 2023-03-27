Elijah Wood is officially a father of two!

In his My Monday Morning profile for the Wall Street Journal, the Yellowjackets actor revealed that he and his longtime partner, Mette-Marie Kongsved, welcomed their second baby last year. The pair also share a three-year-old son.

The revelation came when asked how he starts his day, to which Wood shared that he gets a pretty early start thanks to his little ones.

"We've got a 3-year-old son and a 14-month-old daughter, and she wakes us up pretty early," Wood said -- marking the first time the actor has stated that he and Kongsved have two children. "I like getting up early, I like starting the day."

Part of that includes getting breakfast ready for the kids, with the Lord of the Rings alum sharing that their morning meal usually consists of oatmeal or some type of overnight oats.

"Oatmeal with various spices, peanut butter and fruit -- banana, apples, blackberries. I also really like overnight oats or muesli with yogurt, and I sometimes eat that with them," he said.

The 42-year-old actor also opened up about the challenges that come with parenthood, something he said he welcomes.

"You're constantly being challenged, in the best way," Wood told the outlet. "It's as much my own personal growth as it is about my child's growth."

He also touched on his private persona away from the public eye, and the decision to keep his Instagram account private.

"I wanted to be able to share photos that I didn't necessarily want to share with the world," Wood explained. "An account that's public-facing would really change what I share."

He added, "It's not like I'm sharing anything that I wouldn't want to go out, but I'm a relatively private person."

The couple -- who worked together on the 2017 film I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore -- welcomed their first child in a similarly quiet manner back in 2019.While the pair have previously sparked engagement rumors after the Danish producer was seen wearing a ring on her left hand, their relationship status appears to be unchanged.

RELATED CONTENT:

Christina Ricci and Elijah Wood Dish on Their 'Yellowjackets' Reunion

'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Adds Elijah Wood for Season-Long Guest Arc

'Lord of the Rings' Stars Rap in Honor of Film's 20th Anniversary

Elijah Wood Reacts to 'Lord of the Rings' 20th Anniversary and If He'll Return for More! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery