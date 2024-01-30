Elisabeth Moss is pregnant with her first child!

The Shining Girls star revealed the exciting news -- and debuted her baby bump -- while sitting down with Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kimmel addressed the baby bump up front, joking with Moss, "Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?"

"A little bit of both," she said, laughing.

Addressing her pregnancy journey, Moss told Kimmel that it's been "not bad, actually," adding, "I've been really lucky. It's been going really well."

Moss has kept her personal life incredibly private for the past few years. She was previously married to comedian Fred Armisen for a year, before splitting up in 2011.

Speaking with Kimmel, Moss asked if he had any advice for her with regards to being a new mom, and Kimmel said that the best advice he and his wife got before welcoming one of their children actually came from Bill Murray.

"He said bring Christmas lights to hang up [in the delivery room]," said Kimmel, who is a father of four. Kimmel recalled that Murray's advice also included bringing battery-powered candles to the hospital suite. "Because the lighting is terrible in the room. It's Walmart-style lighting for this blessed event that's going to happen and you don't want that."

"I think that's a really good list, I like that," Moss said with a smile. It's unknown at this time when Moss is due.

RELATED CONTENT: