Elizabeth Hurley is recreating an iconic look.

In the April issue of Harper's Bazaar, the 53-year-old model stuns in a recreation of a gown that helped catapult her to fame. Hurley wore the Gianni Versace-designed dress to the 1994 premiere of her then-boyfriend Hugh Grant's film, Four Weddings and a Funeral.

When Hurley showed up to the premiere in a black gown that featured a deep v, high slit and was held together by large, gold safety pins, she now reveals that she "was so unprepared for what happened that night."

Donatella Versace tells the magazine that her brother designed the dress for "a woman who is sure of herself and who isn’t afraid to break the rules," qualities that Hurley embodied "in an extraordinary way."

"I urgently needed to find a dress to wear for Hugh’s premiere, and in those days I had no idea about fashion,” Hurley says. “I remember going to an office where they literally fished a dress out of a white plastic bag. I took it home and did my own hair and makeup, fighting Hugh for the mirror, which wasn’t even full-length, in our tiny one-bedroom flat."

"It was all very unglamorous compared to how things get done these days,” she adds.

Despite revealing that the 25-year-old gown would still fit her like a glove -- a fact that's true in spite of Hurley saying she doesn't exercise, though she is "very active" -- Hurley says that the dress simply "wouldn't be appropriate" for her to wear now.

“Just because it still fits doesn’t mean I would wear it today," she says of the original gown before calling its new version “more demure.”

In the magazine, Hurley sports the updated design of the long-discussed dress, this version maintaining the high slit and safety pin details, but adding a sleeve and raising the neckline. Hurley compares returning to the dress "like a time revisited with affection."

“Back then I didn’t think too deeply about anything," she says. "I followed my jobs with a Samsonite suitcase, shoot to shoot, movie to movie.”

Hurley isn't the only one who's looked back fondly on her iconic dress. Watch the video below to see which other celeb drew inspiration from the iconic fashion moment.

