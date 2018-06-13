Hugh Grant's Ex Elizabeth Hurley Says Actor Is 'Very, Very Happy' With New Wife

Elizabeth Hurley is opening up about her close friend and former partner Hugh Grant's new marriage and his outlook on life.

Speaking with Harper's Bazaarfor a sprawling interview about her life and history of fashion styles, the 53-year-old actress and swimwear designer dished on Grant's loving relationship with new wife Anna Eberstein.

"He seems very, very happy," Hurley told the publication. "He has three children with his wife Anna, who is adorable, and he’s a very happy man."

Hurley and Grant famously dated for 13 years, before amicably splitting in May 2000. The pair remained close friends after breaking up. Grant is the godfather to Hurley's 16-year-old son, Damian.

Grant and Eberstein wed on May 25, and were spotting walking hand-in-hand outside the Chelsea Register Office in London, England, with friends and family celebrating their new union.

The low-key wedding came just days after their engagement was revealed via an official notice of their planned marriage being posted on display at the local town hall.

The pair made their first public appearance at the Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo back in May, where they appeared to be in high spirits as they watched the races from a balcony overlooking the city-wide circuit track.

The famously private couple have been romantically linked for over six years. They welcomed their first child, a son, in 2012, and their second, a daughter, in December 2015.

It was Hurley herself who revealed that the couple had secretly welcomed their third child earlier this year, while sitting down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in March.

"He had another one last week. He has five," Hurley said, referring to Grant, who also has two children from a previous relationship. "He was over 50 when he spawned them all! He's an enchanting dad -- really, really sweet."

"Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person," she joked. "It's improved him. He's gone up the scale."

