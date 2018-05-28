Hugh Grant and New Wife Anna Eberstein Make First Appearance Since Getting Married

Hugh Grant and new wife Anna Eberstein were all smiles as they arrived together at their first public appearance since tying the knot.

The beaming newlyweds turned out in Monte Carlo for the Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on Sunday and couldn't have looked happier about spending the temperate day together, watching the races.

The 57-year-old Love Actually star rocked a casual chic look in a cornflower blue button-down dress shirt, which he paired with navy slacks. The 39-year-old Swedish television producer wore a long-sleeved dark blue minidress and rocked a leather shoulder bag.

The pair watched the Formula One Grand Prix -- which takes place on the closed streets of Monte Carlo -- from a balcony while enjoying beverages and chatting with other attendees.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The couple were spotting walking hand-in-hand outside the Chelsea Register Office in London, England, with friends and family on Friday.

The low-key wedding came just days after their engagement was revealed via an official notice of their planned marriage being posted on display at the local town hall. News of George and Amal Clooney's marriage license was revealed in a similar way back in 2014.

The famously private couple have been romantically linked for over six years. They welcomed their first child, a son, in 2012, and their second, a daughter, in December 2015.

Grant's long-time friend and former partner Elizabeth Hurley revealed in March that the couple had recently welcomed their third child.

"He had another one last week. He has five," Hurley said on Watch What Happens Live while discussing her ex and friend, who also has two children from a previous relationship. “He was over 50 when he spawned them all! He's an enchanting dad -- really, really sweet."

"Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person," she joked. "It's improved him. He's gone up the scale."

Check out the video below to hear more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Hugh Grant Weds Anna Eberstein in London

Hugh Grant to Marry for the First Time to His Longtime Girlfriend Anna Eberstein

Hugh Grant Talks Golden Globes Criticism: ‘Twitter Said I Was Aging Like Mayonnaise’

Related Gallery