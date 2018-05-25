Hugh Grant Weds Anna Eberstein in London

It’s true love, actually!

Hugh Grant is a married man, according to multiple reports. The 57-year-old Love Actually star tied the knot for the first time on Friday, with 39-year-old Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein.

The two were snapped outside the Chelsea Register Office in London, England, with friends and family, just days after their engagement was revealed via an official notice of their planned marriage being posted on display at the local town hall.

The couple have been romantically linked for six years and welcomed their first child, a son, in 2012.

A daughter followed in December 2015 and in March, Grant’s pal, Elizabeth Hurley, spilled the beans on their third child.

"He had another one last week. He has five,” Hurley said on Watch What Happens Live, while discussing her ex and friend, who also has two children from a previous relationship. “He was over 50 when he spawned them all! He's an enchanting dad -- really, really sweet. Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person. It's improved him. He's gone up the scale."

In 2016, the Four Weddings and a Funeral actor told Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show that he considered marriage "unromantic," but indicated that he didn’t rule out tying the knot with the right person.

"I can see the lovely aspect if you marry exactly the right person -- your best friend and it's cozy and it's lovely," he said. "But, people make so many mistakes. Do I think human beings are meant to be in 40-year-long monogamous, faithful, relationships? No, No, No. Whoever said they were? Only the Bible or something."

