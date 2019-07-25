Looks like style and great fashion sense runs in the Hurley family.

Elizabeth Hurley's son, Damian, channeled one of his mom's most iconic looks during a high-profile event in London on Thursday night. The 17-year-old model attended the launch of Pat McGrath Labs’s new "Sublime Perfection the System," where he stepped out in a black, double-breasted Versace suit that featured a slew of gold safety pins on the side.

The sleek ensemble was reminiscent of the jaw-dropping deep-V safety pin Versace number that the stunning actress wore when she accompanied Hugh Grant to the 1994 premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Darren Gerrish/Getty Image -- Michael Stephens - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Earlier this year, Elizabeth stunned in a recreation of the Versace gown that catapulted her to fame. The actress wore it for the April issue of Harper's Bazaar, where she revealed that she "was so unprepared for what happened that night."

Donatella Versace told the magazine that her late brother, Gianni Verace, designed the dress for "a woman who is sure of herself and who isn’t afraid to break the rules," qualities that Hurley embodied "in an extraordinary way."

Damon Baker

In the magazine, Elizabeth revealed that the original design still fit, but that it didn't mean that she would wear it today, calling its new version “more demure."

For more on Elizabeth, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Elizabeth Hurley Says She Was 'Unprepared' for Reaction to Her Versace Pin Dress as She Recreates the Look

'The Royals' Star Elizabeth Hurley Posts Sexy Braless Selfie -- See the Pic!

Elizabeth Hurley Stuns in Blue Bikini While Soaking Up the Maldives Sun

Related Gallery