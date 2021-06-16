Elizabeth Olsen continues to spark rumors that she's a married woman. Earlier this week, the casually dressed WandaVision star and her beau, Robbie Arnett, were spotted holding hands in New York City while wearing matching gold bands on their left hands.

This is the first time the couple has been seen out with their new accessories since Olsen referred to Arnett as her "husband" while chatting with Kaley Cuoco as part of the Variety's Actors on Actors series.

Olsen and the Milo Greene frontman have been romantically linked since March 2017, and made their first red carpet appearance as a couple in September of that same year.

News broke in August 2019 that they were engaged, though the private pair never confirmed or commented on the news themselves. ET has reached out to Olsen's rep regarding the marriage rumors.

