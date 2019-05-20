Elizabeth Olsen is sharing the details of her absolute worst audition -- and it turns out it was for Game of Thrones!

The Avengers: Endgame star tells Vulture, that back in the day, she was up for the role of Daenerys Targaryen, the larger-than-life role which eventually went to Emilia Clarke. However, Olsen says her experience trying out for the Mother of Dragons was a personal low for her.

"It was the most awkward audition I'd ever had," Olsen says, adding that she was asked to perform a monologue from the end of the first season which demanded understanding a whole lot about the fantasy world and ultimately left her floundering.

The monologue was "[from] after she just burned. And she's making this speech to thousands of people about how she's their queen," Olsen recalls. "They didn't know if they wanted a British accent or not. So, you did it in both. It was terrible. Anytime someone says, 'Bad audition story.' That's one I remember."

However, when the show went on the air, the 30-year-old actress became just as invested as the rest of the world. As the eighth and final season of the series drew to a close on Sunday, May 19, Olsen had definitely chosen who she wanted to win the Iron Throne.

"I'm just so deep in Game of Thrones that all I can think about is Kit Harington," she gushes. "I mean, he's just brainwashed me."

Sadly, as viewers who tuned in now know, Jon Snow did not become the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms -- but one of his adoptive siblings definitely did!

Get caught up on all the details from the series finale right here.

