Elizabeth Smart Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Elizabeth Smart and her husband, Matthew Gilmour, have welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Olivia.

The actress shared the news on Instagram on Monday, posting a sweet family photo of the proud parents with their sleepy new bundle of joy.

The snap showed Smart cradling little Olivia while lying in her hospital bed with Gilmour by her side.

“So happy to welcome Olivia to our family! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” the 31-year-old child safety advocate captioned the pic.

Smart was kidnapped from her Salt Lake City, Utah, home in 2002, at the age of 14. She remained captive for nine months.

She wed Gilmour in 2012 and they welcomed a daughter, Chloe, in 2015, and a son named James in 2017.

They shared news of their latest pregnancy on Instagram in June.

