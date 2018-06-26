Elizabeth Smart Is Pregnant With Her Third Child

Elizabeth Smart is pregnant!

The 30-year-old activist and her husband, Matthew Gilmour, are expecting their third child together. Smart shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers on Tuesday.

"Pretty HUGE news!!!!!! We’re expecting baby #3 in November!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉😍😍😍😍😍😍😍," the My Story author wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of an ultrasound.

Smart and Gilmour are already parents to 14-month-old son James and 2-year-old daughter Chloe. The couple got engaged in Jan. 2012 after one year of courting. They then tied the knot in a private ceremony in Hawaii on Feb. 18, 2012.

Smart was kidnapped at age 14 from her Salt Lake City home and held captive for nine months. In 2017, on the 15th anniversary of her abduction, Lifetime aired a made-for-TV film titled I Am Elizabeth Smart, which was narrated and produced by Smart. The movie tells the story of her kidnapping from her own perspective.

ET caught up with Smart last year, where she opened up about the project and expressed that, while she has been an advocate for other victims of abuse, she never considered doing a movie about her own story.

Watch the video below to hear what she shared.

