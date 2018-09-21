In Galveston, Ben Foster plays a hit man who is double-crossed by the mob and sets out to make his great, bloody escape to Texas alongside a young woman (played by Elle Fanning) he meets on his final job. Below, ET has the exclusive key art for the thriller, which premiered at this year's SXSW Film Festival and co-stars Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Beau Bridges

The talent behind the camera is equally impressive: Mélanie Laurent, star of such films as Beginners and Inglourious Basterds, directs, adapted from True Blood creator Nic Pizzolatto's novel of the same name. Galveston is in theaters and On Demand on Oct. 19.

Here is the official synopsis for Galveston:

"Roy (Foster) is a heavy-drinking criminal enforcer and mob hit man whose boss set him up in a double-cross scheme. After killing his would-be assassins before they could kill him, Roy discovers Rocky (Fanning), a young woman being held captive, and reluctantly takes her with him on his escape. Determined to find safety and sanctuary in Galveston, Roy must find a way to stop his boss from pursuing them while trying to outrun the demons from his and Rocky's pasts."

RELATED CONTENT:

'Riverdale' Star KJ Apa Hilariously Recreates Cole Sprouse's Topless Photo of Lili Reinhart

Angelina Jolie Reunites With Elle Fanning as Production Begins on 'Maleficent 2'

Fall Movie Preview 2018: Wizards, Superheroes & Shirtless Chris Hemsworth