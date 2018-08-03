Blessed be the fruit of this possible relationship.

Elle Fanning and Handmaid's Tale star Max Minghella sparked romance rumors this week after being spotted together in London on Wednesday. The 20-year-old Neon Demon star wasn't shy about cozying up to the 32-year-old actor while out and about in the city.

Fanning, who is in town while filming Maleficent 2 with Angelina Jolie, couldn't stop smiling as she held hands with Minghella. They even stopped to take selfies together outside of Faberge in Mayfair. Minghella, too, looked a lot happier than his character, Nick, usually is in Gilead -- the character's child bride, Eden (played by Sydney Sweeney, also 20), was tragically killed in an unforgettable season two scene.

Minghella and Fanning worked together last year on their film, Teen Spirit, which Minghella directed. In August 2017, Fanning shared a pic on set of the film, which is set to release next year. ET has reached out to reps for Fanning and Minghella for comment.

ET spoke with Fanning in June 2017, when she opened up about a scene with Colin Farrell in The Beguiled that had her "blushing." Watch below.

