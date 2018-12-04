After 15 years, Ellen DeGeneres is returning to stand-up!

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the trailer for her upcoming comedy special in which she hilariously discusses with the audience how she came up with the show’s title — Relatable.



“A friend of mine was at my house and I hold him ‘I’m gonna do stand-up again,” she explains. “And he said, ‘Really?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I was hoping for more of a ‘Really?!’ And he said, ‘Well, do you think you’re still relatable?’ …Just then Batu, my butler, stepped into the library.”



The fun-loving daytime talk show host also chats about her sitcom, Ellen, getting canceled in 1998, soon after she and her fictional alter ego on the show both came out as gay.



“I lost my sitcom when I came and it took me three years for me to get back on television,” she states. “There was this one station manager that said, ‘No one’s gonna watch a lesbian during the day.’ I said, ‘They weren’t watching me at night. What time is good for a lesbian?’”

The 60-year-old TV personality also jokes about how her push for kindness on her talk show makes just about any unkind moment in her life impossible.



“A few years ago, I started ending my show by saying, ‘Be kind to one another.’ But here’s the downside, I can never do anything unkind, ever,” she says. “I shouldn’t even have a horn in my car. Like, if someone cuts me off in a dangerous way, if I honk, they’re like, ‘Ellen?!’” That’s when she playfully recreates having to smile and wave at the aforementioned driver.



Relatable is available to stream on Dec. 18.



