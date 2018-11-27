Nicole Curtis had a quiet Thanksgiving alone.

The 42-year-old Rehab Addict star took to Instagram over the holidays to lament about being apart from her youngest son, 3-year-old Harper, whom she shares with ex Shane Maguire.

Posting a shot of herself with Harper and her 21-year-old son, Ethan, from a different relationship, Nicole wrote, “So thankful to be mom to these two. I’ve been asked what my Thanksgiving plans are and receive horrified looks when I say nothing.”

She went on to say that given the choice, she’d love to have hosted a Thanksgiving meal at her home, but added, “Like so many others we are trapped in the fd [sic] world of ‘not your parenting time.’”

Curtis then tries to encourage those who are split up but still trying to co-parent, saying, “You’re not alone -- I certainly never expected to be in this situation and would have my ex at my dining room table today (still as my ex, don’t get me wrong), but it’s not up to me.”

The HGTV star went on to seemingly call out Maguire, writing, “If you are the parent that refuses to allow your child the joy of having both parents in the same room (sans abusive/dangerous situation) — buck up — it’s not about you. Gave someone that talk yesterday — got me nowhere, but no one ever said I wasn’t persistent :).”

Nicole later told People magazine, “Even on the worst day, my ex is encouraged and welcomed in our home. We recently all went trick-or-treating together, even though it was ‘my parenting time.’ I always hope the same courtesy will be extended, but it is not.”

The reality star also claimed that Harper was sick ahead of Thanksgiving, but that her ex refused to change his plans. “I arrived at the airport and literally had my baby ripped out of my arms and whisked away as I was ‘screwing up’ Thanksgiving plans,” she told the magazine. “The cycle never ends.”

People reached out to Nicole's ex, Shane, for comment, but he did immediately not respond to the publication's request for comment.

This isn’t the first time Nicole has spoken out about not spending time with Harper on a major holiday. This past Easter, she also posted about spending the day away from her youngest son.

“Got a solid no when I asked to spend some time with my little [one] on Easter," she wrote. "[I] was also told that he has his first haircut without me knowing because he ‘looked like a girl.'"

For more HGTV news, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Christina El Moussa Calls Joanna Gaines Feud Rumors ‘Bulls**t'

Chip and Joanna Gaines 'Excited' to Return to TV With Their Own Network

Chip and Joanna Gaines' Baby Son Crew Makes His TV Debut

Related Gallery