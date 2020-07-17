The Ellen DeGeneres Show producers are speaking out after former employees claimed the show had a "toxic work environment." In a statement given to ET on Friday, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin and Andy Lassner, executive producers of Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show, expressed their regret over the former employees' experience on the set.

"Over the course of nearly two decades, 3,000 episodes, and employing over 1000 staff members, we have strived to create an open, safe, and inclusive work environment. We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience," Connelly, Glavin and Lassner said in the joint statement. "It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us. For the record, the day to day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us. We take all of this very seriously and we realize, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better."

One current and 10 former employees anonymously spoke with BuzzFeed News about their experience on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. No specific claims against DeGeneres were made, however they said that the producers made the set a "toxic work experience" for many.

Among their claims were mentions of being fired after taking medical leave or bereavement days, with others claiming they were told not to speak to DeGeneres if she was in the office.

DeGeneres has yet to comment on the matter.

