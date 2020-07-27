‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Workplace Under Investigation by WarnerMedia

The workplace environment on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show is under scrutiny. WarnerMedia initiated an investigation into recently leveled claims alleging workplace misconduct, according to multiple reports.

Warner Bros. Television sent an internal memo last week informing staffers that WarnerMedia would be seeking the services of an independent third-party firm, which will interview current and former employees about their experiences behind the scenes on the popular daytime talk show, Variety reports.

A rep for the show declined to comment on the reports regarding the investigation.

The internal inquest comes after one current and 10 former employees anonymously spoke with BuzzFeed News about their experience on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in an article published July 16.

No specific claims against host Ellen DeGeneres were made, however they said that the producers made the set a "toxic work experience" for many.

Among the claims were mentions of being fired after taking medical leave or bereavement days, with others claiming they were told not to speak to DeGeneres if she was in the office.

On July 17, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin and Andy Lassner -- executive producers of The Ellen DeGeneres Show -- expressed their regret over the former employees' experience on the set in a statement released to ET.

"Over the course of nearly two decades, 3,000 episodes, and employing over 1000 staff members, we have strived to create an open, safe, and inclusive work environment. We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience," Connelly, Glavin and Lassner said in the joint statement. "It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us."

"For the record, the day to day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us," the statement added. "We take all of this very seriously and we realize, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better."

