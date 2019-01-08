Ellen Page is celebrating one year of wedded bliss!

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her gratitude for Portner and their right to same-sex marriage.

“Before/after of an over one-year anniversary convo,” Page captioned a slideshow of the two bundled up in warm jackets and beanies on Instagram. “Beyond grateful to all those who fought to allow us to be wife & wife. I love this magical human. I’m so f**king lucky. ❤️🏳️‍🌈❤️.”

Another post showed Page and Portner, a 24-year-old dancer, sharing a sweet smooch.

The couple shared news of their surprise wedding in January 2018, with Page posting a photo of their wedding rings.

“Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” the 31-year-old Canadian actress wrote at the time.

ET spoke to Page a few months before the pair tied the knot, during which she gushed about how having the support of Portner was “the best.”

