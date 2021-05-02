Ellie Goulding is officially a mom! The singer gave birth to her first child with husband Caspar Jopling just weeks after announcing her pregnancy during an interview with Vogue.

Jopling shared the news on his Instagram Story on Sunday. "Mum and baby both healthy and happy," he wrote over a stunning bouquet of flowers. "Extremely grateful."

"I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job. But during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy," he added. "Thank you x."

Goulding, who married Jopling in August 2019, was already 30 weeks pregnant when she shared the news with the world — and she had good reason for wanting to keep her pregnancy underwraps for as long as possible. "You have your partner, and you have your friends, but in a pandemic, it can feel particularly lonely,” she said of experiencing the life event during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It wasn’t something I had planned for right now, [and] I knew it was a more solitary journey because of what’s going on. I think that made me keep it very secretive and made me very protective over it."

Goulding said that she and Jopling found out about their baby right before they went away to celebrate their one year anniversary. “That was not the plan,” she said. “The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality."

While Goulding might not have been planning for pregnancy in a pandemic, she certainly embraced it. After sharing her pregnancy with the world, Goulding showed off her baby bump in a series of stunning photos on Instagram, including one of her and Jopling cradling the singer’s bare belly. “I’ve received so many kind messages of love and well wishes today,” she captioned the post. “Thank you so much and thank you @voguemagazine x.”

Ahead of her pregnancy, Goulding spoke to ET about how she and Jopling were handling quarantine together, and revealed that it made them a stronger unit. “It showed me that we're a good team,” she said. “We've got on really well together. We're a good partnership. We're both really into nature and we both grew up in the countryside, so that definitely helped. But he really appreciates this newfound aloneness that I like. It's not being lonely, it's just being alone and having solitude. I really enjoy it."

