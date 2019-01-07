Elsie Fisher is enjoying her time in the spotlight!

ET caught up with the 15-year-old actress and star of Bo Burnham’s acclaimed coming-of-age film, Eighth Grade, on Sunday's Golden Globes red carpet, where she talked about the frenzy of awards season and how her life has been transformed since working on the movie.

“This is just a wonderful night. It’s just like a magical event, so I’m just trying to savor every moment,” she gushed. “It’s insane! I would not have pictured myself here in a million years. But here we are. My life has completely changed.”

When asked about getting nominated alongside the likes of Charlize Theron, Emily Blunt and Olivia Colman, the teen momentarily lost the power of speech.



“I have no words! I’ve seen every movie in the category and I’m just, I don’t know, shocked. Like, good, good shocked,” she playfully exclaimed.



Burnham chimed in that the whole evening felt too good to be true.



“I’m like, ‘They’re gonna drop us off at Bubba Gump Shrimp and it’s gonna be a big prank.’ But we made it and so far they haven’t pulled us off,” he stated.



In the film, Fisher plays Kayla Day, a girl about to leave the titular grade behind and embark upon high school. The film has been lauded for its bold attempt to accurately depict the struggles of a young teen learning about friendship and sexuality.



When asked if they think the Academy Awards might also honor their indie film, Burnham offered the best response.



“We’ll watch!” he said. “We’ll be on the couch together watching with some Jiffy Pop... Either way, I’m chill. Either way, it’s good.”



