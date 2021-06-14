Elton John and David Furnish to Co-Host 'YouTube Pride 2021' (Exclusive)
Elton John and David Furnish are ready to party! ET can exclusively reveal that the power couple will be hosting a soiree of their own as part of the virtual YouTube Pride 2021 event.
Additionally, Demi Lovato, Olly Alexander and Mawaan Rizwan, Trixie Mattel, and Daniel Howell are also each hosting Pride parties from their respective YouTube channels.
But these aren't the only stars! Special guest Tyler Oakley joins a list of previously announced talent including Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Peppermint, and Denali Foxx, who will join hosts throughout the live-streamed event.
During YouTube Pride 2021, viewers will enjoy musical performances, giving challenges, special guests, live moments and much more, but will also be encouraged to help the LGBTQ+ community by raising funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation and The Trevor Project in the United States, as well as akt in the United Kingdom.
On top of all this, YouTube also recently launched the #GiveWithPride challenge, a donation campaign that aims to raise $500,000 for The Trevor Project, an organization committed to providing support, resources and suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth.
To help reach the goal, during the month of June, YouTube is matching any donations made to the “Give With Pride” campaign up to $250,000. PatrickStarr, Gigi Gorgeous, Elle of the Mills, The Fitness Marshall, Jackson Bird, Alannized, Jessie Paege, KingOfReads, and Jade Fox are set to air their stunt video during YouTube Pride 2021 if the fundraising goal is met.
Don't miss YouTube Pride 2021, sponsored by Levi's and State Farm in the U.S., on Friday, June 25, as it is guaranteed to be a multi-hour, star-studded livestream event celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.
