Elton John fans were disappointed on Tuesday night when the singer abruptly cancelled a show after it was scheduled to begin.

The cancellation of Tuesday's performance was announced by the Orlando, Florida, venue, Amway Center, nearly half an hour after the sold-out show was slated to start.

"We're sorry to announce that due to an ear infection, Elton John is unable to perform tonight," the venue tweeted. "The rescheduled Orlando date will be announced in the near future so please hold on to your tickets."

Also on Tuesday evening, John's scheduled concert for Wednesday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, was cancelled.

"Due to an ear infection and doctor’s orders, the 11/28 @eltonofficial Tampa show is being POSTPONED to a date to be determined," the venue's Twitter announced. "All tix for the original date are valid for the rescheduled date. If a guest cannot attend the new date, refunds are available at point of purchase."

Due to an ear infection and doctor’s orders, the 11/28 @eltonofficial Tampa show is being POSTPONED to a date to be determined.



On Wednesday morning, John released a statement about the cancellations, sincerely apologizing for the late notice and disappointment.

"We are sincerely sorry to everyone due to attend the shows in Orlando last night and Tampa tonight. Elton has been on a course of antibiotics to combat an ear infection and it was expected that these would clear the infection in time to play the Orlando show," the Twitter statement read. "Elton had traveled to the venue but after further consultation with doctors before he took the stage, the decision had to be taken on their advice that unfortunately he still wasn't well enough to perform."

The statement continued, "Elton and his band play 100% live and with impaired hearing and ear pain he wouldn't have been able to deliver the performance his fans deserve. He will take a couple of days rest to allow the infection to clear up and both will be rescheduled as soon as possible."

Following the cancellations, fans took to social media, some to express their frustration, others their understanding, with the 71-year-old music legend.

#eltonfarewelltour#EltonJohn I can’t believe you canceled an 8pm concert at 8.25pm. No-one could have called that earlier? Seriously? Unbelievable. My 8 year old mega fan is devastated. pic.twitter.com/sXomyYcVYH — Suzi Brady (@SuziBrady1982) November 28, 2018

Taken 5 minutes apart. Elton John's #FarewellYellowBrickRoad show cancelled. We were all sitting and waiting for 1/2 hour. As someone who also went home from work early sick, I hope he feels better, but dang. pic.twitter.com/NANHz3GhRi — Mary Knize (@CaptainPainway) November 28, 2018

Tickets: $200

Parking: $20

Drinks: $30



Elton John canceling 22 minutes after show was scheduled to start: priceless https://t.co/bnGcDfx6CG — Justin Warmoth (@JustinWarmoth) November 28, 2018

Splurged on some @eltonjohn tickets and he canceled 20 minutes after show time. 😂 Now I know how Cardiff felt. #Imstillsorrypic.twitter.com/89F6hYJQBB — jeremy mckinnon (@jeremymckinnon) November 28, 2018

I bought Marissa & I tix to see ⁦Elton John (@eltonofficial⁩) in Orlando as an anniversary gift..



This is what the crowd looked like right as the show was to start. It was cancelled by “Sir Elton” @ 8:20pm bc he had an ear infection.



Never again will I view him the same. pic.twitter.com/4Fic7Es6XB — Thomas McDermott (@tommcdermottjr) November 28, 2018

John is still slated to play two sold-out nights in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday and Saturday. He is also set to perform seven more sold-out shows before the end of the year in Alabama, Louisiana and Texas. No announcements about the year's remaining concerts have been made.

The "Tiny Dancer" singer's farewell tour is scheduled to run through 2020. Watch the video below for more on why John thought it was time to retire:

