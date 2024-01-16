Sir Elton John has another prestigious title to his name. The legendary singer felt the love on Monday night at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, where he won an statue to secure the coveted EGOT status, becoming the 24th person ever to achieve the feat.

The 76-year-old musician earned the title after he scored an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for his Disney+ show, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, an event that took place in November 2022 and marked his final North American show as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

"I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight," the "Tiny Dancer" singer said in a statement to ET. "The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world. Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful."

John later reacted to the win on Instagram, saying "We won an Emmy and I am on cloud nine!! Receiving this recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of everyone involved, and I am so deeply grateful."

The other nominees included The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show with Rihanna, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, the Oscars and the 75th Annual Tony Awards.

John did not attend the ceremony, but Ben Wilson, a partner at the England-based production company Fulwell 73, accepted the Emmy on the singer's behalf. Wilson said John had a knee operation, but assured fans that he is fine.

"We knew this show would be historic because it was going to be Elton's last-ever show in North America on tour," Wilson said of Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium. "We knew it would be historic because it was Disney's first-ever live global stream. We didn't know it was going to be historic because it was going to win a man who created the soundtrack to all of our lives. We didn't know it was going to win him an EGOT. Thank you so much. We are so grateful."

John has two Oscars under his belt -- 1994's "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King and 2019's "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman. He's a four-time GRAMMY winner, and he won a Tony Award in 2000 for Best Original Score for Aida.

And now he's an Emmy winner.

The last person to earn EGOT status was Viola Davis in 2023, after she secured a GRAMMY that same year.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, originally set to take place last September, was postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Hosted by Anthony Anderson at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony aired live Monday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and will be streamed Tuesday, Jan. 16 on Hulu. Keep checking ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage and for the full winners' list.

