Elton John wrapped up an incredible five-decade run on Saturday with his final planned tour performance in Stockholm, Sweden, telling the crowd it’s been "52 years of pure joy."

The British singer added that the night was "magical."

"I'm trying to process it, and I don't think it will sink in for a while yet that I've finally finished touring," John told Entertainment Weekly after the show. "I can't tell you how much I'm going to miss the fans and how much their support has humbled me — it will stay with me forever."

"When we set off on my final tour in 2018, I couldn't have foreseen in my wildest dreams the twists and turns and the highs and lows this tour — and the whole world — would have experienced in the next five years," John said. "And every step of the way, my fans have been there. They have stuck with me, they have supported me, they have been patient, and they have kept turning out for every single last show."

Ben Gibson / Rocket Entertainment

The "Tiny Dancer" singer bid America farewell in November, with his final U.S. performance at Dodger Stadium — the famed setting for John's 1975 breakout stadium concerts.

Coldplay paid tribute to the British superstar, when Chris Martin and his band — who were simultaneously performing in Gothenburg, Sweden — appeared onscreen through a live video broadcast at John’s show to honor the musical icon.

​​After performing a cover of "Rocket Man," Martin gave a speech about John’s incredible career.

"Elton, from all of us here, from all the bands and all the artists that you’ve loved and inspired and helped, we just love you so much," Martin said. "We are so grateful for everything you’ve done for us, everything you’ve done for the AIDS Foundation. Every time you’ve been kind to anybody."

Thank you for everything, Sir Elton 🚀 🩷 💫 pic.twitter.com/OOeqQhh3x8 — Coldplay (@coldplay) July 9, 2023

He continued, "For everything you’ve done for LGBTQ. Everything you’ve done for fashion and eyewear. Everything you’ve done for sexiness, and love and dressing gowns. Everything you’ve done for music, everything Bernie has done for lyrics, everything your band has done over the thousands of shows you’ve done. We love you so much, happy retirement, and we’re going to miss you so much."

Before singing "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," his final song on Saturday, John took a moment to reflect on his career.

"I’ve had the most wonderful career, beyond belief," he told the audience. "Fifty-two years of pure joy playing music. How lucky am I to play music? But you know, I wouldn’t be sitting here and talking to you if it wasn’t for you. You bought the singles, the CDs, the albums, the cassettes, but more importantly, you bought the tickets to the shows. You know how much I love to play live. It’s been my lifeblood to play for you guys. You’ve been absolutely magnificent."

John continued, "I will never be touring again, but I may do something in the future — a one-off thing — but that’s miles away. I want to appreciate my family, my sons, my husband, everything. I’ve earned it. And I don’t regret it tonight. I want to thank the band, the crew, everybody. I will miss you guys so much, but I’ll see you much sooner than you think. I love you guys!"

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour kicked off nearly five years ago on Sept. 10, 2018 in North America and has subsequently seen Elton play to over 6.25 million fans across the U.K., Europe, North America and Australasia.

His last show happened around two years later than the father of two intended it to, due to a hip injury that forced him to rearrange his schedule.

Elton is married to David Furnish, whom he shares two sons, Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

