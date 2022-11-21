Before the Rocket Man's final takeoff in North America, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a special message.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were included in a star-studded montage of video messages to Elton John before his concert at Dodgers Stadium on Sunday, marking his final North American show on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Available on Disney+, the special gave fans the opportunity to watch the 75-year-old music legend serenade the audience with his iconic hits, as well as the celebrities who appeared on camera to wish him well.

"We just wanted to say congratulations," Meghan said, "...and that we are just so proud of you."

Added the mom of two, "We’re so grateful that we were able to see you on your farewell tour also."

Harry, whose late mom, Princess Diana, was a close friend of Elton's up until her untimely death, referenced their relationship in his words to the star.

"Thank you for entertaining everybody for so many decades," Harry said. "Thank you for being the friend that you were for my mom. Thank you for being our friend. Thank you for being friend to our kids and thank you for entertaining people right around the world."

Harry continued, "Even though this is officially your retirement, this will not be your last gig -- we know that -- but we love you and congratulations on an incredible career."

The royals were in very famous company as Bette Midler, Tony Bennett, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Coldplay, Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, and Taron Egerton -- who portrayed Elton in his biopic, Rocketman -- also shared congratulatory messages.

Over the years, Elton has shown his ongoing friendship with Diana's younger son, including as a guest at their wedding in 2018 and while speaking out in their defense in 2019 after they vacationed together in France.

"I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week,” Elton said in a series of tweets at the time. "Prince Harry’s Mother’ Diana Princess of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death."

