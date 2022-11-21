JoJo and the Jets! JoJo Siwa showed her love for Elton John over the weekend, attending the 75-year-old musician's star-studded event, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.

True to form, 19-year-old Siwa went all out, recreating a vibrant look from the 2019 film Rocketman, a biopic about John's life starring Taron Egerton.

The YouTube star sported some massive bright red, orange, and black wings, pairing the feathery accessories with a massive horned headdress, bedazzled shades, and a flame-covered orange belted jumpsuit.

Siwa posted several videos of the look on social media, writing, "Ready for @eltonjohn 🔥."

Though the ensemble wasn't technically one of John's signature flamboyant styles, it was worn by Egerton in the film as he left a Madison Square Garden show to attend rehab, a through line featured throughout the movie.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Siwa posed in the bold look on the "yellow brick road" carpet at the event, which she attended with her parents, Jessalynn and Tom Siwa, and her girlfriend, Avery Cyrus.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Other stars who attended the event included Dua Lipa, Connie Britton, Miles Teller, Raven Symoné, Sara Gilbert, Brandi Carlile, Lucy Hale, Jenna Dewan, Sofia Bush, Christopher Lloyd, Heidi Klum, Angela Bassett, Kirsten Dunst, John Stamos, and many more.

Sunday's show marked John's final performance in the United States, and it streamed live on Disney+.

Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will head to Europe in 2023.

