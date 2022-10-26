JoJo Siwa Is a Dead Ringer for Draco Malfoy in Epic Halloween Transformation
Now that's magic! JoJo Siwa has already singlehandedly won Halloween after she transformed into Harry Potter villain Draco Malfoy in a seriously impressive video.
On Tuesday, 19-year-old performer, who recently dyed her hair platinum blonde, channeled the Slytherin bully in green-and-black robes, a gray cardigan and a green tie, acting out a famous scene from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone where Malfoy meets Harry Potter for the first time. In the Potter film adaptations, Malfoy is played by British actor Tom Felton.
"Draco Siwa🐍🐍🐍," the YouTube star captioned the video.
Siwa's former Dance Moms instructor Abby Lee Miller gave her stamp of approval, commenting on the post with a series of hand clapping emojis.
On TikTok, Siwa also shared a transformation video, lip-syncing to Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," before switching into her Malfoy ensemble.
Siwa's girlfriend, Avery Cyrus, commented on one post, writing, "All the sudden I have a crush on Draco Malfoy."
