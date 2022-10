Now that's magic! JoJo Siwa has already singlehandedly won Halloween after she transformed into Harry Potter villain Draco Malfoy in a seriously impressive video.

On Tuesday, 19-year-old performer, who recently dyed her hair platinum blonde, channeled the Slytherin bully in green-and-black robes, a gray cardigan and a green tie, acting out a famous scene from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone where Malfoy meets Harry Potter for the first time. In the Potter film adaptations, Malfoy is played by British actor Tom Felton.

"Draco Siwa🐍🐍🐍," the YouTube star captioned the video.

Siwa's former Dance Moms instructor Abby Lee Miller gave her stamp of approval, commenting on the post with a series of hand clapping emojis.

On TikTok, Siwa also shared a transformation video, lip-syncing to Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," before switching into her Malfoy ensemble.

Siwa's girlfriend, Avery Cyrus, commented on one post, writing, "All the sudden I have a crush on Draco Malfoy."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenna Dewan ‘Honored’ to Have a Role in JoJo Siwa's 'Gay Awakening' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

JoJo Siwa Gets Her Hair Chopped Off by Girlfriend Avery Cyrus

JoJo Siwa Poses With Abby Lee Miller, Debuts Pink Hairstyle

The Most Magical 'Harry Potter' Set Secrets From Tom Felton's Memoir

Related Gallery