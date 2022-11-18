In 1975, Elton John wrapped his “West of the Rockies Tour” with a two-night concert at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Now the beloved singer of hits including Rocket Man and Tiny Dancer is bidding farewell to fans as he concludes his final North American tour this weekend. The livestream concert event, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, will be an iconic end to Elton's impressive career that fans won't want to miss.

The final US show of the star’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which launched in September 2018 and was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, will stream live on Disney+ this Sunday, November 20 at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET.

The live concert special is part of a bigger deal John struck with Disney+ which also includes a documentary on the music legend, co-directed by R.J. Cutler and John's husband David Furnish, called Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And the Years That Made His Legend. The documentary will be comprised of never-before-seen concert footage, handwritten journals and modern day footage of Elton and his family.

Cutler, who also directed AppleTV+'s Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, spoke highly of the upcoming project in a statement, saying, "What a thrill and an honor it is that David Furnish and I get to create this intimate and unique look at one of the world's most celebrated artists. As it has for so many others, Elton John's music has had deep meaning for me for decades, and this opportunity is nothing short of a career highlight and privilege."

When is Elton John’s live stream concert?

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium will stream live on Disney+ on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET.

Where to watch Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

If you don’t currently have plans to be in LA’s Dodger Stadium, then you can find the live stream of Elton John’s final farewell show in the US exclusively on Disney+.

When does the Elton John documentary come out?

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And the Years That Made His Legend does not currently have a release date. When it does come out, the documentary will be available to stream on Disney+

