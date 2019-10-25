He can't help falling in love with her!

Olivia DeJonge has been cast to portray Priscilla Presley in the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic from Baz Luhrmann. The Australian actress will play the wife of the late singer in the currently untitled biopic.

Austin Butler has already been cast as Elvis and Tom Hanks will be playing Elvis' manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film will explore Elvis' iconic career, focusing on the relationship between Elvis and Parker.

Luhrmann said of the casting in a statement, “Olivia is capable of manifesting the complex depth and presence that has made Priscilla Presley an icon in her own right. She’s an extremely talented young actor and the perfect counterpoint to Austin’s Elvis.”

DeJonge currently stars on the Netflix drama, The Society, as Elle Tomkins.

The casting news comes after many fans had called for singer Lana Del Rey to take on the role of Priscilla. The retro-inspired star has referenced Elvis several times in her music and also bears a striking resemblance to the "Jailhouse Rock" singer's wife. She even recorded the song "Elvis" for the 2018 documentary The King. Fans were also convinced that she would be cast due to her ongoing relationship with Luhrmann, having recorded the song "Young and Beautiful" for his 2013 film, The Great Gatsby.

And when asked by The Blastwhat she thought of Del Rey potentially taking on the role, the real-life Priscilla Presley recently replied, "I like Lana."

Principal photography for the film is set to begin in 2020 in Queensland, Australia, with no release date yet announced.

Butler previously opened up to ET about playing The King.

"I am just profoundly honored that Baz has invited me on this journey with him," Butler said. "It's an extraordinary privilege. And I just feel so blessed to be working with such singular directors like him and Quentin Tarantino."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Austin Butler Says He's 'Honored' to Be Playing Elvis as He Channels The King on the Red Carpet (Exclusive)

All the Times Austin Butler Proved He Has the Singing Chops to Play Elvis Presley

Austin Butler to Play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann Biopic

Related Gallery