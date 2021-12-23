It's the little things for Emeraude Toubia and Prince Royce. The With Love star and the singer have been together for a decade and married for 3 years, becoming one of the most beloved couples in entertainment. And while the two maintain a relatively private relationship, Toubia opened up about the secret to their 10-year romance.

"I think the fact that we like to take some trips whenever we can. Honesty, being able to talk to your partner about what you like and what you don't like," the actress told ET while promoting her new Prime Video show. "Listen, listen to what they want, always to express, 'I feel this, you feel that,' and to listen to what they're feeling and that it's valid. Just because maybe you don't feel that way doesn't mean it's not real to them. So you need to understand where they're coming from and just kind of talk about it more than anything. Talk about it."

The 32-year-old adds that a couple should continue to date each other even after many years together.

"You should never stop being boyfriend and girlfriend. Always remember the special occasions, small details, a written letter, flowers out of nowhere," she relayed. "Most women love that. I love that, and that's something that I feel has helped our marriage."

The two began dating in 2011, and tied the knot in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, at the end of 2018.

Over the years, their different backgrounds have also brought them closer. Toubia is of Mexican and Lebanese descent, while Royce is Dominican American. The Shadowhunters star shared how much she enjoys cooking dishes from his parents' native country.

"More than anything, I learned how to cook his, the beautiful Dominican food," she shared. "I love to cook mangú con los tres golpes. So I've learned so much from each culture, and also the world needs to understand that [they're all] different."

Most recently, Royce was on hand at the With Love premiere to celebrate his lady. The five-episode mini series follows Toubia as Lily Diaz, as she and her family navigate the highs and lows of dating and relationships during a different holiday throughout the year; Christmas Eve/Nochebuena, New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, the Fourth of July and Día de Muertos.



"You know, this isn't addressed on TV, and it's how hard it is to maintain a marriage and to keep it alive," she expressed. "And I think it's done really nicely in our show. It just shows how sometimes complicated it is."

With Love also features overbearing and chismoso family members who always want to have a say in one's relationship, something Toubia could relate to.

"Aren't we always being judged by who we're dating?! I have an aunt that's just like Tia Gladys, which is a character that Gloria Calderón Kellett plays. I'm just like, 'Stop touching my boyfriend! Stop doing this to him, stop asking for photos.' They're going to think we're crazy," she said with a laugh. "They always want to know what's up. They always want to be involved. Son chismosos! Obviously, it comes from a great place. They want what's best for their family."

Last year, Royce spoke with ET about his and Toubia's marriage. He also revealed that the two have thought about expanding their family, but were in no rush.

"Everybody's like, 'Where the baby's at?' There's no plans. There's no rush, there's no not doing it," he said. "[It's] definitely on my radar [for the future]. I feel like, why not? I'd love to and I don't want to wait until I'm too old either. So let's see."

See more in the video below. With Love is now streaming on Prime Video.

