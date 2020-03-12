Prince Royce would love to be a father one day.

The 30-year-old singer stopped by ET to chat about his current Alter Ego U.S. Tour, music and how he and his wife, Shadowhunters star Emeraude Toubia, celebrated one year of wedded bliss.

"In December, we went to Cabo [San Lucas]," Royce told ET's Denny Directo. "We kinda hung out there for a weekend. We hadn’t been there before, so that was our little one-year [anniversary celebration]."

The two began dating in 2011, and tied the knot in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, at the end of 2018. Royce admitted that the two have thought about expanding their family, but all in time.

"Everybody's like, 'Where the baby's at?'" Royce teased. "There's no plans. There's no rush, there's no not doing it."

"[It's] definitely on my radar [for the future]," he added. "I feel like, why not? I'd love to and I don't want to wait until I'm too old either. So let's see."

Royce, meanwhile, is busy promoting and touring his latest album, Alter Ego, which he released in February. The dual-disc LP consists of a full bachata, salsa vibe on one, while the other is composed of a more R&B sound.

"It's trying to give people a little different flavor for everything," he said of his latest release. Always looking for ways to take his career and music to the next level, Royce said he looks at performers like Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias as examples of how to evolve.

"I don't think change is a bad thing," he expressed, adding, "As long as you're not doing a full 360 flip or whatever. I think change is good and I like to always surprise myself and the fans."

That also includes his shows. The "Si Supieras" heartthrob kicked off his 40-city tour on March 4 in Seattle, Washington, and will make stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Miami and many more.

"Always gotta bring it up a notch," Royce said of what fans can expect at his concerts. "It's a two-hour show. I'm interacting with the fans, doing a lot of things. Obviously, singing the new stuff, singing the old stuff. I've got meet-and-greets where fans can come and take a pic. They got, like, a party room backstage where [they have] drinks. They can come to the soundcheck."

"For me, it was making it a dope experience for people to really come out, have fun and get to know me," he explained.

Royce also reflected on the 10-year anniversary of his self-titled debut album, as well as his first collaboration ever (which was Daddy Yankee), his connection to Marc Anthony and much more. Watch the video above for the full interview.

