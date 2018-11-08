Emily Blunt is in charge!

The 35-year-old actress was the latest celebrity to partake in Vogue's "73 Question" segment, which was filled with a slew of The Devil Wears Prada references. The video begins with Blunt taking over Anna Wintour's job as editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine. As they follow her around the room, the British star gets asked what her favorite scene was from the 2006 film.

"I like when I was really, really, really sick," Blunt replied. When asked what she learned about the fashion industry from working on the movie, "Just be more fierce, and wild. I learned that from Patricia Field, our costume designer."

The leading lady also revealed how many times her husband, John Krasinski, has seen The Devil Wears Prada. "I would say a solid 23 times," she said.

During the almost nine-minute video, Stanley Tucci, who portrayed Nigel, makes a FaceTime cameo and Blunt also jokingly reenacts a scene from the movie where they have to decide which belt to use.

"It's a tough call. They're both so different," Blunt says, which is a direct quote from the flick.

The Devil Wears Prada talk didn't end there. She also mentioned that she didn't think she looked good at the movie's premiere. "My dress was all wrinkly and it was a mistake," she said. When asked how she thought her interview went, she quoted Miranda Priestly, herself, by saying that it went really well "but next time, bore someone else with your questions."

ET sat down with Blunt back in March, where she said she would be "down" for a sequel.

Watch the video below to hear what she shared.

