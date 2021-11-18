'Emily in Paris' Season 2 Trailer: It's About to Get Even Messier

Emily is back for more adventures in Paris! Emily in Paris returns for season 2 in one month and Netflix released a new trailer on Thursday to kick off the countdown.

The season picks up with Emily (Lily Collins), now more entrenched in her life in Paris and getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), and her first real French friend, Camille (Camille Razat), Emily is determined to focus on her work -- which is getting more complicated by the day. And as she attends French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her.

In the two-minute trailer, Emily finds herself in a bit of a pickle (er, awkward love triangle) after cavorting with Gabriel, who's decided to stay in Paris. When she confides in her best gal pal, Mindy (Ashley Park), about how to navigate these treacherous waters, and well, it's going to get real messy.

"I used to be so decisive and ever since I moved to Paris, my life has been chaotic and dramatic and complicated!" Emily vents.

"Oh Emily, you're getting more French by the day," her pseudo mentor Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) says, amused.

But Mindy drops some helpful advice when Emily's down and out: "You need to decide what you want and not what's going to make everyone else happy."

And Sylvie's on board with that assessment, telling Emily that she's "got the rest of your life to be as dull as you wish, but while you're here, fall in love, make mistakes. If you're going to do Paris for one year, for God's sake, do it right."

Watch the season 2 trailer below.

The series also stars Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and William Abadie, recurring guest star Kate Walsh and new cast members Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris and Arnaud Binard.

Emily in Paris returns Wednesday, Dec. 22 on Netflix. For more, watch below.

Lily Collins on Wedding Planning With Charlie McDowell and 'Emily in Paris' Season 2 (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Emily in Paris' Sets Season 2 Premiere Date: Watch the First Teaser

'Emily in Paris' Season 2 Is Coming: See the First Look Pics

Lily Collins Celebrates 'Emily in Paris' Surprise Globe Nominations

'Emily in Paris' Renewed for Season 2

Related Gallery