Emily Ratajkowski is keeping her options open. The model told HommeGirls via Instagram DMs this week that she would "love to" date a woman as soon as the right one comes along.

"I would love to. Waiting for the right one to come along," Ratajkowski told the publication. "I've always been someone who's more attracted to vibe than specifics of physicality so sometimes it'll just randomly hit me and I'll be like whoa I'm attracted to this person!"

Ratajkowski came out as bisexual last November, several months after finalizing her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard. Since then, she has been spotted alongside Pete Davidson, Eric Andre, and a "mystery man" -- who turned out to reportedly be a billionaire's grandson -- at three different basketball games.

Most recently, Ratajkowski was spotted kissing Harry Styles in Tokyo.

Ratajkowski added that Meg Thee Stallion represents "ultimate beauty" to her. "In person, she is like, unspeakably beautiful," Ratajkowski said.

Still, she's not interested in rushing things. "This is the first time I've ever been single in my life," Ratajkowski said. "I'm proud of myself. Younger version of myself would have [probably] settled for some mid dude just to have a [boyfriend]. Glad I'm not in that era anymore."

Ratajkowski added she's open-minded when it comes to meeting people. "I've only gone on one date from an app but it was with someone who I also had mutual friends with," she said. "I'm really open to meeting people whatever way! But I do think mutuals is always a nice way to vet people."

The My Body author recently spoke about her sexuality on the Forbidden Fruits With Julia Fox and Niki Takesh podcast. Ratajkowski noted that she doesn't intend to hide her sexuality from her son, two-year-old Sylvester, as he grows up.

"I don't want it to be like this weird, pervasive thing where like, 'Gasp, my mommy was sexual! My mommy was naked!' Like, no, it's just a part of life," she said. "I very much believe in open conversations with your child."

