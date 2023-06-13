Eminem's daughter, Alaina Marie Scott, has tied the knot! The 30-year-old said "I do" to Matt Moeller on June 9 in Detroit, Michigan.

The newly minted Mrs. Moeller shared photos from her big day on Instagram, including romantic and goofy shots of the couple, as well as an image of the whole bridal party. Among the bridesmaids was Alaina's sister, Hailie Jade, laughing happily and wearing a black gown while holding a stunning bouquet of red, pink and peach flowers.

"June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life🤍 in this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours🌹," Alaina captioned the carousel.

Alaina wore an embellished, mermaid-style gown for her big day with a crystal tiara and a ballet length veil. She showed off her gorgeous transition from Ms. to Mrs. in a cute video.

Eminem adopted Alaina -- whom he has referred to as "Lainey" in his music -- in the early 2000s. She was born to the twin sister of Eminem's wife, Kim, who reportedly struggled with drug use and died in 2016.

"Lainey, uncle's crazy ain't he?" Em rapped on his 2004 hit, "Mockingbird." "Yeah, but he loves you, girl and you better know it / We're all we got in this world."

"I have full custody of my niece," Eminem told Rolling Stone that same year. "My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she'd live with us wherever we was at."

In a 2020 appearance on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, Eminem said Lainey was "like a daughter" to him.

"When I think about my accomplishments, like, that's probably the thing that I'm the most proud of, you know, is that -- is being able to raise kids," he said.

Eminem also adopted Stevie Laine Scott, who was born in 2002 to Kim and another man she dated between her two marriages to the rapper.

The family is gearing up for another wedding at the moment. Hailie Jade, 27, is engaged to Evan McClintock. The groom-to-be popped the question in February, and revealed on Hailie's podcast how he asked Eminem for his blessing.

"Yeah, it was over the holidays. I was just looking for an opportunity not to make it too obvious," said Evan about the endeavor. "I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], 'All right. I got to do it right now or I'm not doing it today. I'm going to have to schedule some other time. So, I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your [birthday] cake."

