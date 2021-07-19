Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade, is cozying up to her boyfriend on the 'gram. The 25-year-old took to Instagram Sunday to share the rare photo of her and her longtime boo, Evan McClintock. In the photo, the rapper's daughter rocked an orange cut-out dress topped with a white fedora as she sat resting her arm on Evan's shoulder, while he kept it casual in a gray graphic t-shirt.

"I rarely share my feed, but when i do i’m happy it’s with you ❤️‍🔥," Hailie captioned the summery snap.

Hailie's posted several photos with Evan over the years as they've celebrated holidays and special moments together like Halloween, St. Patrick's Day and Hailie's 21st birthday celebration.

In March 2020, Eminem gushed over his daughter's accomplishments while on Mike Tyson's podcast, Hotboxin.'

"No babies, [but] she has a boyfriend," the rapper told Tyson and his co-hosts at the time. "But she’s doing good. She’s made me proud for sure."

"She’s graduated from college, had a 3.9 [GPA]," he added proudly of his daughter's accomplishment. Haile -- whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Scott -- graduated with a psychology degree from Michigan State University in 2018.

Eminem reflected on how much his daughter has grown during the course of his career and how "it's crazy" to listen to his old music when he rapped about his daughter back when she was a little girl.

"I have a niece that I have helped raise too that’s pretty much like a daughter to me, and she is 26. And I have a younger one that’s 17 now," he continued, adding that -- despite all of his acclaim, all of his popularity and accolades, his biggest achievement has been as a parent.

"When I think about my accomplishments, probably the thing I’m the most proud of, is being able to raise kids," he explained.