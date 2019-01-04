Hailie Jade Scott is all grown up -- and living her best vacation life.

Eminem's daughter spent New Year's in Australia, and couldn't help but share a cute bikini snap from her getaway Down Under. Hailie, whose mom is Eminem's ex, Kim Mathers, posed in a black two-piece as she enjoyed the indoor pool at her resort.

"I don’t think i’ll ever stop posting about this place #tbt," she wrote alongside the photo, which shows her flaunting her fit physique as she stares out of the room's glass doors and into the distance. The pic comes just days after she celebrated her 23rd birthday with friends.

"Happy birthday to me & happy holidays to you," Hailie captioned a shot of herself blowing out her birthday candles on Dec. 25. The Michigan State University grad shared another photo of herself celebrating her birthday the week before.

Hailie, who has 1.4 million Instagram followers, opened up about her budding position as a social media influencer in an interview with Daily Mail in June. "I'm not sure yet, it's kind of up in the air," she said of her future, adding that "people have been reaching out through [Instagram]" to work with her.

"Not so much [by] magazines, but companies who work with them," she shared.

As for her relationship with her father, she told the outlet that they're still "very close." See more in the video below.

