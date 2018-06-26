Eminem's Daughter Hailie Scott Shares Pic of 'Crashing Festivals' With Her Dad

Eminem and Hailie Scott have been spending some quality time together.

The rapper's 22-year-old daughter hit the road to watch her famous father take the stage at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York this month, and took to Instagram earlier this week to share some fun memories from the experience.

"[Throwback] to the past few weekends crashing festivals and exploring cities ✈️," Hailie wrote alongside an Instagram slideshow that included a picture of herself in a black leather mini skirt with a black bra, mesh top, silver necklace and black booties. In the second snap, she holds up a coconut drink as she watches a performance at the Governors Ball where Eminem headlined.

Eminem closed out the Governors Ball on June 4 and brought along his pals, including Skylar Grey, 50 Cent, Royce Da 5'9' and Phresher. He later posted pics of his performance on his Instagram.

Additionally, Hailie, who had been absent from Instagram since her birthday in December 2017, also posted a new selfie on Monday and gave fans some makeup tips.

"Pro tip: use lip gloss on the cheeks instead of blush for a more glowy look #mylipglossispoppin??" the recent Michigan State University grad captioned the pic.

Earlier this month, Hailie opened up about her relationship with the "Lose Yourself" rapper in a new interview with Daily Mail. Watch the video below to hear what she said and what her plans for the future are.

