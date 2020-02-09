Eminem's Surprise Oscars Performance Leaves Twitter With So Many Questions
Eminem hit the stage at the 92nd annual Academy Awards for a performance no one was expecting!
The rapper's surprise appearance on Sunday came after a tribute package to songs that defined film, including Titanic's "My Heart Will Go On," Hustle & Flow's "Hard Out Here for a Pimp," and Eminem's “Lose Yourself" from the 8 Mile soundtrack, among many others.
To everyone's surprise, the 47-year-old Detroit rapper hit the stage afterward with a performance of the hit song. The shocking moment came nearly 18 years after he won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for the 2002 track.
"Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy," Eminem tweeted after the performance. "Sorry it took me 18 years to get here."
The surprise moment, which received a rousing standing ovation, left celebs in the audience and fans at home with mixed reactions. While some loved the moment, others were visibly confused. See the best social media reactions below:
RELATED CONTENT:
Barack and Michelle Obama React to Their Netflix Doc Winning a 2020 Oscar
Oscars 2020: The Complete Winners List
Eminem's Surprise Oscars Performance of 'Lose Yourself' Shocks Celebs and Fans