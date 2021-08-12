Emma Corrin is getting candid about their gender identity journey. In a new interview with ITV Granda Reports, The Crown star shared that they are still not sure where they exist along the gender binary spectrum.

"I think visibility is key with these things," they shared. "My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go. I think we are so used to defining ourselves."

They continued, "That's the way society works within these binaries and it's taken me a long time to realize that I exist somewhere in between and I'm still not sure where that is yet."

Corrin shared that they were scared to reveal the news about her queerness and gender identity on social media, but says the love and support they received helped them through it.

"I wasn't sure whether it was the right thing to do but the feedback from the people in the queer community has been wonderful," they said.

In July, the 25-year-old performer shared pictures of themself wearing a chest binder on Instagram and changed their pronouns to she/they on their bio.

Corrin, who played Princess Diana on season 4 of The Crown, posed in black-and-white photos wearing a chest binder and shared their personal experience. A binder is a piece of fabric worn across the breasts, sometimes worn by transgender and nonbinary people to help with feelings of body dysphoria.

"Some time before I bought my first proper binder, messing around with @sirdavidsimon, we used boxing wrap, thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool," Corrin wrote. "It's all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that's ok! Embrace it. Bind safely, find what works for you."

Corrin got plenty of support from their famous friends, including Jennifer Garner, who commented on the post with three heart emojis. Meanwhile, 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman wrote, "I love you so much."

Corrin has referred to themself as "queer" in the past. In April, they shared a picture of themself wearing a wedding dress and veil, writing, "ur fave queer bride."

