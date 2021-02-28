Newcomer Emma Corrin is now a Golden Globe winner. After earning acclaim for her stunning portrayal of Princess Diana in season 4 of The Crown, she won the award for Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama.

Corrin beat out Sarah Paulson (Ratched), Laura Linney (Ozark), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) and co-star Olivia Colman, who won the category last year for her performance as Queen Elizabeth II on the Netflix historical drama.

In total, The Crown was nominated for six Golden Globes, including Best Television Series, Drama.

“Thank you so much... for this incredible honor,” a stunned Corrin said while accepting her award during her virtual acceptance speech, where she beat out her co-star, Colman. "Thank you to my incredible cast and crew for being by my side during this entire time. Thank you, my Prince Charming, Josh [O'Connor]. I could not have done this without you."

The actress accepted the award wearing a black and white collared dress by Miu Miu.

Corrin also thanked Princess Diana for teaching her "compassion and empathy beyond any measure that I can ever imagine. On behalf of everyone who remembers you so fondly and passionately in our hearts, thank you."

The Globe marks Corrin’s first major acting prize. The rising star is also nominated for a Critics Choice Television Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, with her up against Colman again at both ceremonies.

Speaking to ET ahead of her debut on The Crown, Corrin gushed about being able to get to recreate some of Diana’s most iconic looks. Every day was an “unbelievable” experience, she said. “I just loved going in and there’d be, like, a new incredible costume hanging in my trailer… It was mad.”

Follow along at ETonline.com for all the 2021 Golden Globes live updates. And here's our Golden Globes winners list, updated live as all the awards are announced.

RELATED CONTENT:

Golden Globes 2020: Olivia Colman on Her Husband Stealing Buckingham Palace Toilet Paper (Exclusive)

Olivia Colman Thanks Her 'B**ches' Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz While Accepting Golden Globe

2021 Golden Globes Predictions: Who Will Win

Related Gallery