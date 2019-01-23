Emma Kenney says Shameless is saying goodbye to Emmy Rossum in a "beautiful" way.

ET's Keltie Knight spoke to the 19-year-old actress on Tuesday about the season finale of The Conners, and she also talked about her other hit series, Showtime's Shameless. Last August, Rossum -- who plays Fiona Gallagher, a central character on the show -- announced she's leaving after nine seasons.

"Honest to God--- her departure is so... I can't!" Kenney, who plays younger sister Debbie Gallagher on the show, says about what fans can expect from Rossum's final episode. "It's so beautiful. It's so beautifully written, I got the chills reading it in the script, I remember. Just beautiful."

Kenney says there are absolutely no hard feelings between the Shameless cast and Rossum.

"I mean, I love Emmy," she says. "I've grown up with her as a big sister figure. "But no, it's not going to be the end of my relationship with her or any of the cast."

Earlier this month, 32-year-old Rossum said she had mixed feelings about leaving the show.

“I made 110 episodes playing the character of Fiona, and it’s been an incredible journey,” Rossum told Shape magazine. “I’ve learned a lot about myself as a person and as an actor. I want to leave the show while I still love it, and I know the door is open to come back if that feels right."

“The way I look at it is that the end of one thing is the beginning of something else,” she continued. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to spend time writing, directing, and seeing what other characters I want to play. It’s both scary and wonderful.”

ET spoke to Kenney and Rossum's Shameless co-star, William H. Macy, last October at the 2018 Rape Foundation Annual Brunch, where he revealed he cried at Rossum's last table read.

"I'm the one that blew it. We did a table read for her last episode, I cried right in the middle of the table read in front of everyone," Macy admitted. "It was so bad and my voice turned into some weird voice I'd never heard as I was trying to muscle through it and then everybody else started crying, so at least I didn't look like a complete jerk."

"Yeah, I wish her well. I know she's going to thrive," he added. "She'll be missed and it's a brand new day. I'm excited about change. We'll see what happens."

Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Emmy Rossum Admits It's Both 'Scary and Wonderful' to Be Leaving 'Shameless'

'Shameless' Star Jeremy Allen White Welcomes First Child With Longtime Girlfriend Addison Timlin

'Shameless' Fans React to Cameron Monaghan's Bittersweet Final Episode

Related Gallery