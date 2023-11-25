Emma Roberts shared another rare photo of her son's face to celebrate the holidays.

The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a photo of her holding Rhodes. She's letting out an excited laugh while Rhodes, chomping on a pacifier, flashes a big smile. While Roberts posted the photo on Thanksgiving Day -- with the caption reading simply "grateful" -- it appears the photo's from the same outing she shared on Oct. 25.

In that photo, Rhodes is seen sticking his tiny hand in a bag full of apples after they picked them off the tree. She captioned that post "fall," followed by a leaf, heart and blue heart emoji. Prior to that post, Roberts kept Rhodes' face private. But that all changed when her mom, Kelly Cunningham, committed a very modern faux in February when she posted a photo of Rhodes' face.

That post was notable because Roberts had purposely been keeping his face hidden in the shots, often sharing photos of him from behind or the side. But after her mom's post, Roberts didn't seem bothered by it. In fact, she used the situation as an opportunity to repost the picture of the 2-year-old youngster to her Instagram Story.

"When your mom posts your son's face without asking," Roberts wrote, "but you love them both so whatever."

Roberts welcomed Rhodes in December 2020 with then-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. In January 2022, ET confirmed the two had ended their relationship after nearly three years together. Later that year, Roberts began dating fellow actor Cody John.

"Emma is in a great place with Cody and they are really enjoying their relationship," a source previously told ET. "Things are serious. As for her co-parenting relationship with Garrett, things are fine. Her main priority is Rhodes and making sure their son feels loved by both of them."

