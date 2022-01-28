Emma Roberts Shares Where She's at in Life Amid Garrett Hedlund Split
Emma Roberts is reflecting on major life changes she has recently experienced. The 30-year-old actress covers the March issue of Tatler, and opens up about how being a mother has changed her.
Roberts gave birth to her now 1-year-old son, Rhodes, in December 2020. She shares Rhodes with her ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old actor Garrett Hedlund, and while she declined to talk about their current relationship status, she did say she was loving who she is at the moment.
"I'm at a place where I can say, 'I may not have got everything right but I like who I am more than I ever have,'" she tells the magazine. "My life has changed more in the past two years than it did in the 28 years beforehand and I love where I'm standing now at the age of 30."
Her No. 1 priority is raising her son.
"I definitely think about how I can help him be the utmost gentleman," she says. "I want him to be respectful and intelligent at school but also in life. What it means to be a man is being rewritten right now and I hope my contribution to the world can be raising an amazing boy who turns into an amazing man. I want him to feel that there's nothing he couldn't ask or tell me."
Roberts also opened up about her start in Hollywood, including her memories of visiting her aunt, Julia Roberts, on film sets like Erin Brockovich and America's Sweethearts.
"I'd write the wardrobe tags and organize the make-up brushes and watch how they did their continuity books," she recalls. "I would ask questions without a filter. This industry really is 'learn as you go.'"
Still, she doesn't compare herself to her famous aunt.
"I never aspired to be her," she notes. "I love her so much, I love her work, but I'm just doing my own thing."
A source told ET earlier this month that Roberts and Hedlund ended their relationship, but were still co-parenting and doing things as a family. They started dating in 2019.
"Their relationship has been rocky for a long time, and the situation is really sad right now," the source said.
On Jan. 22, Hedlund was arrested in Franklin County, Tennessee, for public intoxication. On Thursday, Roberts said she was hitting "reset" by going on a getaway to Costa Rica.
