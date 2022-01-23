Garret Hedlund Arrested for Public Intoxication in Tennessee

Garrett Hedlund was arrested on Saturday night. ET has learned that the 37-year-old actor was taken into custody in Franklin County, Tennessee, for public intoxication and was released on $2,100 bond.

Hedlund is due back in court on March 28.

News of Hedlund’s arrest comes after ET confirmed on Friday that he and Emma Robert’s ended their relationship after almost three years together. A source told ET that the pair "are not living together" and are “not romantically together.”

"Their relationship has been rocky for a long time," the source said. "And the situation is really sad right now."

The source added that Roberts and Hedlund, who began dating in 2019, "grew apart when Garrett was away working," but "are still co-parenting, and still doing things as a family."

In December 2020, the two welcomed their son, Rhodes. Just recently, the pair celebrated their baby boy’s milestone birthday with a cowboy-themed party. “I can’t believe you’re #1 💙 🐴 🤠,” Roberts, 30, captioned a photo of her and her son from the party.

In 2020, Hedlund spoke to ET about fatherhood. "Every day is a blessing," he said at the time. "He's an angel."

"I like to call this period the precious delirium," Hedlund added. "Everybody says, 'Appreciate it. Soak it up. It goes by so fast,' so I'm really taking that advice and really trying to wallow in it."

ET reached out to both Roberts and Hedlund's reps for comment.

