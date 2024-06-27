Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts are just two girls from Calabasas with a new show -- and they aren't sharing many details.

On Thursday, Roberts appeared on SiriusXM’s The Spotlight With Jessica Shaw, and gave a little bit of info about what fans can expect from the new series Calabasas.

"Yes. Kim and I are executive producing a show for Netflix called Calabasas," Roberts teased. "We have the amazing Marlene King, who did Pretty Little Liars as our showrunner. I'm obsessed with her and Pretty Little Liars. I remember seeing that show and being like, 'I wish I was on that show.' It was just so cool and so fun."

Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts starred together on 'American Horror Story; Delicate.' - FX

Like the girls on Pretty Little Liars, Roberts is keeping some things a secret.

"I mean, there's not really much I can share other than I just feel like I want, you know, the next, The O.C. and I think that if we do this right, it'll be a little The O.C., a little Pretty Little Liars. Kim and I are just two Calabasas girls going back to our roots."

Roberts mentioning PLL and The O.C. confirms that the series will not be a reality show. In April, Deadline confirmed that Roberts and Kardashian would be working on the project for Netflix, who won the series after a bidding war.

Kim Kardashian made her acting debut on AHS as a high profile talent agent. - FX

According to the outlet, Calabasas is based on the book If You Lived Here You’d Be Famous By Now by Via Bleidner.

Kardashian and Roberts -- who acted alongside each other on American Horror Story: Delicate -- did not confirm if they would be stepping in front of the camera for the series.

Kardashian recently revealed that she has another acting project in the works with Ryan Murphy, where she'll play an attorney.

"I'm gonna be playing a lawyer," she revealed to Chloë Sevigny during Variety's Actors on Actors in June.

"A high-power divorce attorney. I will be channeling Laura Wasser. I'm really excited about it. And, again, that confidence that he believes in me to take this project on means so much to me," she said. "And it feels so right as a character that I could be a lawyer in real life and play one on TV."

