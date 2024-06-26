Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian have a whale of a fight on this week's episode of The Kardashians. The two sisters, who have been pretty close in recent years, were seemingly at odds after Kim decided to air her grievances against the Good American founder.

After calling out Khloé throughout season 5 for never leaving her home in Hidden Hills, California, Kim took things a step further on this week's episode.

"You have the world at your fingertips, but you won't go out there to see the world," Kim tells Khloé. "It's like The Whale. The guy won't leave his house because he's… you know."

Brendan Fraser as Charlie in The Whale. - A24

Kim is referring to the 2022 film, The Whale, which earned Brendan Fraser an Oscar for his performance as Charlie, a morbidly obese man who refused to leave his home.

"I'm Brendan Fraser?" a dumbfounded Khloé asks her sister in response.

Khloe Kardashian fights with sister Kim Kardashian on The Kardashians. - Hulu

"I'm just saying, I don't know why that came to mind," Kim says, grinning slightly.

"I thought you were going to say I look like a whale, and I'm like, what?" Khloé says.

Kim goes on to say that Khloé's two kids -- True Thompson, 6, and Tatum Thompson, 1, whom she shares with her ex, Tristan Thompson --"rule your life."

Kim is the mother of four kids -- North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian fights with Khloe Kardashian on The Kardashians. - Hulu

The SKIMS founder also laughs at Khloé, declaring, "I feel bad for you. Live your f**king life. Get out!"

Kim also brings up a recent dinner the sisters attended at the home of one of Kim's life-long friends. She accuses Khloé of FaceTiming True from the venue and of complaining about being on a "schedule" and needing to get home. The fight continues into the family's kid-free trip to Aspen, Colorado, where Kim and Khloé get into it in front of momager Kris Jenner, sister Kendall Jenner, and Kris' longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

"I am highly confused on what I'm being punished for here. Loving my kids too much? Saying goodnight to my kids? Them being on a schedule?" Khloé says in an aside interview. "Kim's just trying to be a b**ch right now and that's something Kim is so good at. If she wants to hurt you, she will go for the jugular."

It seems the tension will last into next week's episode as Khloé was seen FaceTiming True in the preview as her family urges her to get off the call.

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

