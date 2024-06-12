Khloé Kardashian Says Sister Kendall Jenner Is 'Wasting Her Life'

Khloé Kardashian has some advice for how her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, should be living her life. On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé is asked by a producer which of her sisters she'd like to Freaky Friday trade places with.

"I would have to say Kendall Jenner because why the f**k not?" Khloé says of the 28-year-old supermodel. "I could be a supermodel going around town. I could hook up with this person -- not that Kendall does that -- but I would be doing that, hooking up with every f**king person, drunk as a skunk. No kids, no f**king responsibilities -- she has responsibilities, but you know what I mean."

The mother of two notes that not having to get up for carpool or making her kids' lunches would be the dream scenario.

"I am a supermodel with my Doberman and a f**king tequila bottle for breakfast," she muses. "I would do it every day. Leave that man wherever I just f**ked him last."

Kendall Jenner steps out in May 2024 for a Met Gala after-party. - Gotham/GC Images

Despite wishing for this lifestyle, Khloé says that Kendall doesn't follow those practices.

"She definitely doesn't do any of those things. That's why she's wasting her life," Khloé declares before directly addressing her sister. "You're wasting it, Kendall. Let me be you for a second."

Kendall, who has opted to keep her personal life off of her family's Hulu reality series, admitted earlier in the season to being more boring on camera.

Khloe Kardashian on The Kardashians. - Hulu/Disney

"I watch the show back and I talk about the same thing over and over again," Kendall said, laughing. "But I'm not boring. Ask anyone of my best friends. I am a good time, OK?"

And while Khloé might think Kendall is wasting her youth, the model recently rekindled her romance with Bad Bunny.

A source tells ET that the model and Puerto Rican superstar have officially rekindled their romance after calling it quits in December.

"Kendall and Bad Bunny are totally back together and it was only a matter of time before they rekindled their relationship. They just needed some space to be able to come back to each other," the source said.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny reconnect at Met Gala after-party. - Aurora Rose/WWD via Getty Images

"Kendall really likes him, loves that she can be herself around him, and thinks he's cool and down to earth," the source added. "She is a fan of his music and enjoys going to his shows when she can to support him."

As for Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the source noted that he cares about Kendall.

"Bad Bunny genuinely cares about Kendall and they laugh, have fun together, and vibe," the source shared. "He appreciates Kendall for who she truly is."

Confirmation of their rekindled romance comes just two weeks after Kendall, 28, and Bad Bunny, 30, were spotted sneaking out of the performer's hotel in Miami, Florida. That same weekend, the reality star was spotted in the crowd at multiple concerts for the "Where She Goes" rapper. The pair also dined out together twice during that same weekend.

Kendall and Bad Bunny sparked rekindled romance rumors in early May after they were spotted getting cozy during a 2024 Met Gala after-party.

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: